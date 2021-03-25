Celtics Blueprint: How Boston Can Build NBA Finals Contender With Trade

We fired up the old trade machine to figure it out, and here’s a thought we came up with:

Celtics get: Nikola Vučević, Khem Birch

Orlando gets: Robert Williams, Aaron Nesmith, Tristan Thompson, 2021 First Round Pick, 2023 First Round Pick

If you want to win now, this might be one of the more attainable ways to do it without giving up Jaylen Brown or someone of equal untouchable value to bring in, say, Bradley Beal. We’re ignoring the fact that Orlando reportedly doesn’t want to move Vučević, because why wouldn’t they say that? The Magic obviously have a vested interest is getting as much for him as they can, and they’re more likely to get better packages to sweeten the pot.

But if the trade machine allows the hypothetical, then who says no?

Obviously this deal is centered around Vučević, who is amid an All-Star season and averaging 24.5 points, 11.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists while shooting 40.3% from 3 this year.

At 6-foot-11, he brings the size and physicality the Celtics could use on defense while spacing the floor for the rest of the bunch. The Celtics currently have three centers, all with different strengths, while Vučević is quite versatile.

And since you’re parting with Thompson and Williams to acquire the 30-year-old, why not take Birch off their hands, too? He’s not a big name by any means, and his offensive game entails a lot of cuts, put backs and dunks, but he’s an active big who’s strong, good on glass, and a 15 minute per game grinder. The offense you gain in Vučević makes this easier to live with, especially with how bad Boston’s defense has been.

Robert Williams has immense potential, but has a ways to go before he can be a huge difference maker in helping the Celtics get a title. And Thompson’s game doesn’t particularly fit with what they seem to be trying to do anyways.

This deal may not guarantee a title, but Vučević helps you deal with Joel Embiid and Kevin Durant to maybe get out of the East. That’s more than they can say they have now.

