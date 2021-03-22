Celtics Reportedly ‘Engaged’ In Aaron Gordon Trade Talks With Magic

NESN Logo Sign In

Aaron Gordon reportedly wants out of Orlando, and the Celtics are interested.

The Magic forward long has been rumored as a potential trade target for Boston, and now there is legitimate reporting to fuel the speculation. The Athletic reporters Shams Charania, Jared Weiss and Sam Amick all offered insight Monday morning into the Celtics’ pursuit of Gordon.

Here’s an excerpt form Charania’s column:

Sources tell me and The Athletic’s Jared Weiss and Sam Amick that the Celtics have interest in Gordon and have engaged in conversations with the Magic.

And here’s an excerpt from the piece published by Weis and Amick:

Aaron Gordon is ready for a relocation, as sources tell The Athletic that he asked Orlando Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman for a trade through his representative in February.

Sources say the Celtics, whose significant struggles this season appear to have increased the pressure to add another impactful player in time for the playoff push, have been among the teams engaged with the Magic about a possible Gordon deal. Gordon, who is one of the most sought after players at the deadline, has also been at the center of talks with Houston, Minnesota, Denver and Portland, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Gordon, 25, will make just north of $18 million this season and is due nearly $16.5 million for the 2021-22 NBA season. The Celtics could acquire Gordon either by matching salaries or by using their $28.5 million trade exception, which Danny Ainge has indicated might not be used until the offseason.

Gordon, the fourth overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, is averaging 14.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists this season for Orlando.

