Celtics Fans Will Love Semi Ojeleye’s ‘War On Theis’ T-Shirt

Every once in a while, Semi Ojeleye produces some pretty great content via Twitch.

The Boston Celtics forward likes to use the video game streaming service to talk about the season every so often — like that time he expressed his thoughts on the James Harden trade rumors.

And Saturday night, he used the platform to raise awareness about an important cause: the War on Theis.

As Ojeleye enjoyed some downtime during the All-Star break, he showed off a new t-shirt. If you frequent Celtics Twitter at all, you’ll recognize the “War on Theis” terminology fans use to describe the blatant disrespect by officials against Celtics center Daniel Theis.

One Twitter user shared a screenshot of the stream. Check it out: