Celtics Reportedly Interested In Trade For Hawks’ John Collins

John Collins once again is finding his name in trade rumors involving the Boston Celtics.

The talented Atlanta Hawks forward is among the more often-mentioned names ahead of the NBA trade deadline. And the Celtics, who might or might not be buyers at the deadline, previously have been connected to Collins.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania added fuel to that fire Monday morning with a new report.

Another player of interest for the Celtics: Hawks big man John Collins, sources said. Atlanta’s asking price has been steep for Collins, however: A high-level first-round draft pick and/or a talented young player.

Whether the Celtics would pay a steep price for Collins is anyone’s guess. So, too, is whether the Celtics will use their massive trade exception before the deadline or during next offseason.

Collins, 23, would be a significant addition for Boston.

The Wake Forest product has averaged 16.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 37 percent from 3-point range since the Hawks made him the 19th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. This season, Collins is averaging 17.9 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists through 39 games.

