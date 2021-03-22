Celtics Injuries: Kemba Walker Among Three Players Out Against Grizzlies

NESN Logo Sign In

The Celtics will be without three players when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday.

With Boston still managing his injured left knee, Kemba Walker will sit out Monday after playing in Sunday’s win over the Orlando Magic. Guard Romeo Langford and forward Tristan Thompson both will miss the game due to health and safety protocols, according to the Celtics.

Here’s the full injury report:

#NEBHInjuryReport vs Memphis:



Romeo Langford (Health & Safety Protocols) – OUT

Tristan Thompson (Health & Safety Protocols) – OUT

Kemba Walker (left knee injury management) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 22, 2021

The Celtics will look to climb back above .500 three days after a loss to the Sacramento Kings dropped Brad Stevens’s team to 20-21. The Grizzlies enter the game with a 19-20 record.

The Celtics currently are in sixth place in the Eastern Conference, while the Grizzlies are 10th in the West.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images