Celtics Injuries: Latest On Jaylen Brown Ahead Of Clippers Matchup

It remains to be seen whether Jaylen Brown will suit up Tuesday night at TD Garden.

The All-Star guard is questionable for Boston’ game against the Los Angeles Clippers due to left knee soreness, the Celtics announced Monday afternoon. Brown missed three games in February, including Sunday night’s win over the Washington Wizards, with the same issue.

Marcus Smart and Romeo Langford will remain out due to a left calf tear and right wrist surgery rehab, respectively.

Jaylen Brown (left knee soreness) – QUESTIONABLE

Romeo Langford (right wrist surgery rehab) – OUT

Marcus Smart (left calf tear) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 1, 2021

The Celtics will enter Tuesday’s game against the Clippers having won two games in a row. They dipped two games below .500 before its consecutive victories.

Boston’s final game before the All-Star break will take place Thursday night when the Celtics host the Toronto Raptors.

Thumbnail photo via Russell Isabella/USA TODAY Sports Images