Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will be on opposite teams come March at the NBA All-Star Game.

Brown will represent Team LeBron while Tatum was drafted by Team Durant, meaning Tatum may need to help guard his Boston Celtics teammate.

Brown has been a force for the C’s this season, so Tatum knows first hand just how difficult the guard is to contain.

And once Tatum found out he’d be on a different team, he knew exactly who he didn’t want to try to stop.

“We played one-on-one so many times,” Tatum told NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg after Boston’s 132-125 win over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday. “I’m gonna guard somebody else during that game.”

Check out the full clip below:

Tatum gets the news broken to him that he's on Team Durant, and will be playing against Jaylen Brown in the All-Star Game. pic.twitter.com/1ik0OhLzUe — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 5, 2021

He makes a fair point.

Brown was averaging 24.8 points and shooting 49.8% from the field while shooting 38.9% from deep.

As for Brown, he offered a friendly warning to Tatum.

T”here will be no official wagers between me and JT, but definitely everything’s a competition, so I’m looking forward to competing and playing and sharing the floor,” Brown told reporters after the game. “Just tell him don’t guard me, that’s all I gotta say.”

Fair enough.

We’ll see how the two match up come Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images