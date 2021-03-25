Celtics Know What They’re Doing Wrong, So Why Can’t They Change It?

NESN Logo Sign In

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens rejected the idea that the way Boston lost Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks was a pattern.

“Yeah, I mean I don’t know if it’s a pattern. I’ve been answering questions the last few weeks, rightfully so, about our fourth quarters,” Stevens said in a postgame video conference with reporters. “Maybe we have a few patterns? But that certainly doesn’t feel like a pattern over the last couple times. Obviously, the Cleveland game was like that, but certainly the Memphis game wasn’t, the Orlando game wasn’t.”

Well, if it wasn’t part of a long-standing pattern it certainly resembled the tendencies to something that at least has come one or two times before it. The Celtics started off fine, but that was en route to allowing 70 first-half points before trialing by 14 points entering the final 12 minutes. Boston made a run to get back in the game, starting late in the third quarter, but familiarly fell short in the comeback as a Daniel Theis 3-pointer clanked off the rim at the buzzer.

The end result was a 121-119 loss.

The crazy thing is that the Celtics know what they have to do in order to stop having to fight their way out of 25-point holes, 90-65, with less than 19 minutes left in the game. They become lifeless. They stop playing with urgency. They practically stop playing period.