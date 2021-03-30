Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE

PG: Kemba Walker

SG: Marcus Smart

SF: Jayson Tatum

PF: Grant Williams

C: Robert Williams

TATUM STAYS HOT

The opening minutes of the first were close with Tatum hitting a pair of triples and Robert Williams, as he did in Friday’s win, providing both offense and defense for the Celtics.

Tatum had 11 of Boston’s 13 points in the first four minutes of the game to help keep the Celtics take a 13-12 lead.

A Walker trey extended the lead to four, but New Orleans stayed in it and kept it close before Boston pulled out to a six-point lead with just over five minutes to go in the opening quarter.

But a 14-2 run by the Pelicans put the visiting team up 32-27 after one.

Tatum led all scorers with 16 points.

PELICANS CAN’T MISS FROM DEEP

New Orleans extended its lead to as much as nine in the opening minutes of the second, but a quick 5-0 Boston run capped by Pritchard’s second one from deep got the C’s within four and forced the Pelicans to call a timeout.

The Pelicans just couldn’t seem to miss, though, and went back up by seven, but a 3-pointer from Kornet made it a two-point game.

But each time the Celtics made it a one-possession game, New Orleans found a way to make its lead bigger with Kira Lewis Jr. and Josh Hart seemingly sinking everything they shot.

The Celtics continued to fight back and kept the game close throughout the quarter, but Brad Stevens called a timeout with 3:53 left in the half to help the team group.

It didn’t seem to work, though, as the Pelicans took a 64-55 lead into the break.

Tatum, once again, led the way with 18 points. Hart led New Orleans with 15, while the Pelicans shot 61.1% from downtown.