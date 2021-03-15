NESN Logo Sign In

Trade or no trade, the Celtics might make some noise on the NBA buyout market.

A potential target? LaMarcus Aldridge, according to The Athletic’s Sham Charania.

Boston will pursue Aldridge if he eventually is bought out by the Spurs, Charania reported Thursday morning. San Antonio reportedly is ready to move on from the 35-year-old forward, who is set to become a free agent after this season.

Here’s his report:

The Spurs are continuing to explore trades for Aldridge, sources said. Should Aldridge receive a buyout, Miami, Portland and Boston are expected to be leading suitors. Aldridge, a seven-time All-Star, is on an expiring $24 million contract.

New NBA trade talk via @ShamsCharania:



◾️ Lakers & Nets Andre Drummond's top buyout suitors



◾️ T-Wolves & Blazers showing interest in Aaron Gordon



◾️ Rockets staying engaged with Bucks, Heat & Lakers on PJ Tucker



◾️ Much more in Shams' Inside Pass ⤵️ https://t.co/QNSc8hD2CR — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) March 15, 2021

Aldridge is nowhere near the player he once was but he still is a serviceable NBA big man. The veteran forward is averaging 13.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game this season.

As for a trade, don’t bank on the Celtics executing any blockbuster moves before the deadline.

Thumbnail photo via Justin Ford/USA TODAY Sports Images