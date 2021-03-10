Celtics Reveal New Alternate Jersey For Second Half Of Season

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics soon will look a little bit different on the court.

No, we’re not talking from a personnel perspective. That is, unless president of basketball operations Danny Ainge makes a move or two ahead of the NBA’s March 25 trade deadline.

The Celtics are set to add a new alternate jersey to their collection of threads. The franchise on Wednesday offered fans an early look at the “Earned Edition” uniforms.

New threads for the second half 🔥#EarnedNotGiven pic.twitter.com/0sYg6BNyaq — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 10, 2021

It remains to be seen when Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Co. will rock the “Earned Edition” uniforms for the first time. But Boston will resume its regular season Thursday when it visits the Nets, who could see Blake Griffin make his Brooklyn debut.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images