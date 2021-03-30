Celtics’ Romeo Langford Could Make Season Debut Vs. Mavericks

Finally, Romeo Langford has made some progress on the Celtics’ injury report.
Boston upgraded the guard to questionable for Wednesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden, where he could make his season debut.
Langford missed the start of the 2020-21 NBA season while rehabilitating his right wrist, which he had surgery on in September 2020 after injuring it in August. He then missed the next couple of weeks after entering the league’s health and safety protocols.
Now, there is a chance fans will be able to cheer on the 21-year-old as he takes the court for the first time this season.
Jaylen Brown also is questionable for Wednesday as he deals with a left hip contusion.
Tristan Thompson and Semi Ojeleye, meanwhile, remain out. Thompson still is under health and safety protocols while Ojeleye is nursing his strained left side.
Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge was hopeful Langford would return this week. And he just might get his wish.
Tip-off for Celtics-Mavericks is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET.