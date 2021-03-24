Celtics Vs. Bucks Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online, On TV

NESN Logo Sign In

The Celtics on Wednesday night will be hard-pressed to get back into the win column.

After falling to the Memphis Grizzlies in overtime Monday, Boston now is set to square off with Milwaukee at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks, who currently own the third seed in the Eastern Conference, have won 12 of their last 13 games.

This will be the teams’ second meeting of the 2020-21 NBA season. The C’s edged out Giannis Antetokounmpo in an Opening Night thriller at TD Garden.

Here is how to watch Wednesday’s Celtics-Bucks game online:

When: Wednesday, March 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images