Celtics Wrap: Boston Misses Game-Winner, Bucks Win 121-119

But with that failed comeback, the Celtics fall to 21-23 on the season. Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE

PF: Jayson Tatum

SF: Jaylen Brown

PG: Kemba Walker

SG: Daniel Theis

OK JAYLEN

Against a balanced Bucks offense out of the gate, the Celtics were carried by Brown in the first quarter to hang tight with Milwaukee. He came out hot hitting 6-of-8 from the field with two 3-pointers, leading the match with 14 points by the end of the frame.

Jaylen over 2 defenders!#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/HhJn0FIAIW — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 25, 2021

Theis supported that effort with eight points, playing well off Smart (four assists) and Walker (two assists) who accounted for most of Boston’s seven assists in the first.

Brook Lopez led the Bucks with nine points making slight work of the post, and thanks to 15 points from the bench, Milwaukee managed a 35-30 lead over Boston.

DEFENSE DIGS A HOLE

Theis and Brown cooled down in the second quarter, as Milwaukee began to create around 10 points of separation at any given point.

Tatum got more involved in the scoring after a freezing start, but shot 4-for-10 from the field missing all four 3-point attempts in the first half. Walker wasn’t hitting all his shots early either, but had two triples by the break.

picked off + picked up 2 pic.twitter.com/QYtV7o4fem — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 25, 2021

The defense wasn’t great, allowing every player who entered the game for the Bucks to get points. Somehow, Antetokounmpo was held to just four points, though he picked up just as many assists and defensive boards.

Jeff Teague was still hot from his big night against the Memphis Grizzlies, and he led the bench with eight points.

Rob was ready 🔨 pic.twitter.com/reIy3EvDMj — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 25, 2021

Milwaukee led Boston 70-59 at the break.

YIKES, BUT THERE’S LIFE

Well, any positives that could be taken from this game didn’t come in the third frame, because the Celtics didn’t look engaged at all, to say the least.

The Celtics official Twitter account didn’t even post any highlights for a stretch, but obviously, the Bucks did.

Milwaukee had five players scoring in the double-digits, and oddly, Antetokoumnpo wasn’t one of them. His presence was still known, though.

The last stretch did see a a mini-run from Boston, though. All seeming to stem from a passionate rant from Marcus Smart and Walker finally getting hot.

Marcus Smart & Daniel Theis seem to have a heated exchange on the bench… pic.twitter.com/re8xuvGN2L — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 25, 2021

Boston began to play defense, believe it or not, and cut a 25-point deficit down to 12 with just over two minutes left in the quarter.

Walker had 14 points in the third quarter alone, the bulk of it coming in the final six minutes.

Now THAT'S how you never give up on a play#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/IO6H84Qf4D — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 25, 2021

Milwaukee led 100-86 entering the fourth.

DOWN TO THE WIRE

The momentum carried into the final quarter, but it took some time for Boston to crawl within less than 10 points of Milwaukee. But a big 3-point shot from Brown made that happen with six minutes to play.

Big Shot Brown#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/zQEsHXVX9Q — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 25, 2021

Then things started to click. Walker kept crushing shots. Theis took a crucial offensive board down the stretch. And Brown finished the game how he started it.

Tatum assisted him on a triple that made it a 121-119 game, with Boston sniffing the lead for the first time since the opening quarter.

But Walker was stuffed on a layup, and some clutch defensive stops didn’t leave them enough time to convert anything on two last-minute inbounds.

UP NEXT

Another game against the Bucks on Friday tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET in Milwaukee and begins a back-to-back that ends in Oklahoma City with the Thunder.

