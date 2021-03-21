Celtics Wrap: Jaylen Brown, Three-Point Barrage Lead Way Vs. Magic

Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE

PG: Kemba Walker

SG: Marcus Smart

SF: Jaylen brown

PF: Jayson Tatum

C: Daniel Theis

TRAILING AFTER ONE

The Magic hit six of their 11 3-point attempts during the first quarter and it allowed them to take a 31-27 lead after the opening quarter. Orlando entered the game averaging 104 points per game, second-fewest in the league, but were on pace to score 20 points more than that after the opening 12 minutes.

Tatum led all scorers with 11 points on three 3-pointers. He was an efficient 4-for-5 from the floor while the Celtics shot 46% from long range (6-for-13) but just 39% from the field (9-for-23).

Boston was sharing the ball well, though, assisting on seven of their nine field goals.

Brown chipped in eight points while Smart scored six of his own.

Orlando big man Nikola Vucevic nearly tallied a double-double in nine minutes with 10 points and seven rebounds. The Magic shot 44% from the field (10-for-23), and did not have a single turnover.

RAINING J’S

Tatum (5-for-7) and Brown (4-for-7) combine to hit nine 3-pointers in the first half as the Celtics shot 44% from long range and used both that and an uptick in ball pressure to take a 56-48 lead into the intermission.

Tatum led the way with 19 first-half points on 6-for-9 from the field while Brown added 14 points on 5-for-12 from the floor.

Boston, before closing the quarter on a run, was able to keep the game close by hitting some tough shots while the Magic benefitted from some easy ones. The C’s took a 43-42 lead midway through the quarter on a Brown 3-pointer.

Vucevic was held to just two points with one rebound in the second quarter. The Magic were 0-for-5 from long range in the second while they finished the half shooting 39% from the field (16-for-41).

FINALLY… BETTER BASKETBALL

The Celtics played with a much better intensity on both ends in the third quarter and it helped them take a 23-point lead with 3:30 left in the period before taking a 89-73 advantage into the fourth.

Of course, Boston’s 3-point barrage didn’t hurt either and the C’s went on what was an extended 27-12 run during the quarter. The Celtics hit five of their first eight shots from beyond the arc before concluding the third quarter 20-for-41 from long range.

But those plays were not to be overshadowed by the hustle plays, which have been few and far between lately. The C’s were flying around on defense, Grant Williams dove on a loose ball, and a Walker extra pass led to Aaron Nesmith knocking down a 3-pointer of his own.

Brown climbed his point total to 25 (7-for-12 from deep) while Tatum scored 19 points with 12 minutes left.

MORE TIMELY THREES

In typical 2021 Celtics fashion, the Magic cut their once 23-point deficit to just eight points with nine minutes remaining, but the Celtics responded. (Yes, again, that’s been rare lately.)

Brown’s eighth 3-pointer put the Celtics up 13 points with 7:30 left, his ninth extended Boston’s advantage to 16 points with six minutes remaining and his 10th gave the C’s a 17-point lead with five minutes left.

PLAY OF THE GAME

The day belonged Brown (and Tatum), but did you really expect to go without a Robert Williams highlight?

UP NEXT

The Celtics will set out on a four-game road trip starting with the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday.

