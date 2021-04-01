Celtics Wrap: Luka Doncic, Mavericks Too Much For Boston To Overcome

The Celtics dropped to 23-25 while the Mavericks improved to 25-21.

Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE

PG: Kemba Walker

SG: Marcus Smart

SF: Jaylen Brown

PF: Jayson Tatum

C: Mo Wagner

KEEPING IT CLOSE

The Mavericks used a first-quarter run to take a double-digit lead, but the Celtics closed the frame with heightened defense and transition scoring to cut Dallas’ lead to 30-25 after the first.

Dallas went on a 9-0 run late in the quarter, taking an 11-point lead after Doncic’s second 3-pointer of the game, but Boston came away with a pair of forced turnovers to close the gap in the final minute.

The Celtics’ defense, especially during the early going, still allowed the Mavericks to get off quality looks as Dallas shot 50% from the field with five hits on 12 shots from long range. Doncic led all scorers with 11 points.

Brown paced Boston with nine of his own while Tatum was held to just two points after missing his first three shots. The Celtics shot 39%, but assisted on six of those 10 baskets.

driving to the basket for 2️⃣ pic.twitter.com/vR9UBq3fuS — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 31, 2021

And Smart was making plays on both ends.

DONCIC TAKEOVER

The Celtics trailed the Mavericks by just three points with 10 minutes remaining in the half before Doncic, along with the help of Brunson, led a Dallas charge en route to a 64-45 halftime advantage.

Doncic scored 13 of his 24 first-half points in those final 10 minutes while hitting eight of his nine shot attempts with a pair of 3-pointers. Dallas extended that three-point lead to 11 midway through the second, and then extended it to as large as 22 following a trio of 3-pointers by Doncic and Brunson.

The Mavericks shot 52% from the field and 56% from beyond the arc in the half. Boston, meanwhile, shot a brutal 34% from the field (16-for-47) and abysmal 17% from long range (4-for-24).

Brown scored three points in the second to give him 12 while Tatum added six in the second to give him nine.

Newcomer Evan Fournier got his first points as a Celtic, too.

CUTTING IT MINIMALLY

The Celtics made a mini run to cut their deficit to 15 points midway through the quarter, and were able to cut their halftime deficit minimally to 90-73 entering the fourth.

Boston split up its scoring production with Tatum (10 points), Brown (nine) and Walker (seven) all making a handful of contributions at the offensive end.