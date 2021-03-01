Chandler Jones Made Funny Pitch For J.J. Watt To Sign With Cardinals

We think we know why J.J. Watt signed a two-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals.
Well, not exactly, but he certainly had an enticing offer from his new teammate.
Watt and the Cardinals made things official Monday after rumors swirled about where the defensive end would land.
Chandler Jones posted an Instagram message he sent Watt on Feb. 16 that said, “If you come here, I’ll be your personal chef! Monday and Wednesday are free! 👀😂”
It appears that offer still is on the table.
“@jjwatt what did you wanna eat ? Lol,” Jones wrote on his Instagram story over the original message.
Jones, 31, missed 11 games last season due to a torn bicep. But the duo of Watt and Jones certainly could do damage to opposing quarterbacks when they line up come the 2021 season.