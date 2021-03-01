Chandler Jones Made Funny Pitch For J.J. Watt To Sign With Cardinals

NESN Logo Sign In

We think we know why J.J. Watt signed a two-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals.

Well, not exactly, but he certainly had an enticing offer from his new teammate.

Watt and the Cardinals made things official Monday after rumors swirled about where the defensive end would land.

Chandler Jones posted an Instagram message he sent Watt on Feb. 16 that said, “If you come here, I’ll be your personal chef! Monday and Wednesday are free! 👀😂”

It appears that offer still is on the table.