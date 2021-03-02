Chandler Jones Sympathizes With Russell Wilson After J.J. Watt Joins Cardinals

NESN Logo Sign In

Chandler Jones has a new running mate in the desert.

Jones, one of the NFL’s better pass-rushers, is set to join forces with J.J. Watt, one of the best defensive ends of all time. Watt on Monday announced his decision to sign with the Arizona Cardinals on a reported two-year deal.

One has to imagine Russell Wilson wasn’t thrilled with the news of Watt taking his talents to the desert. The Seahawks quarterback, whose reported frustration in Seattle is due in part to the number of hits he takes, now has to deal with another havoc-wreaking player in the division.

Not long after news of Watt joining the Cardinals broke, Jones “sympathized” with Wilson on Twitter.

“Also feel bad for my guy RW3 lol,” Jones tweeted Monday afternoon.

Wilson might have Jones to blame for Watt ending up in Arizona. Jones graciously offered to be the three-time Defensive Player of the Year’s personal chef if Watt signed on with the Cardinals.

We’re going to guess the reported $23 million in guaranteed money appealed more to Watt than the Jones-cooked meals, though.

