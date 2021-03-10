Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers have a few big needs entering free agency, but improving the offensive line at all three positions — tackle, guard and center — should be priority No. 1. It is imperative to do so with second-year quarterback Justin Herbert being the organization’s most important asset. The Chargers have more than $24 million in cap space, per OverTheCap.com, and benefit from having a quarterback on his rookie contract. LA is far more talented than its 7-9 record in 2020 suggests, meaning the Chargers could be attractive to Thuney, too.

Cincinnati Bengals

Similar to the Chargers protecting Herbert, the Bengals bringing in offensive line help to protect 2020 No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow should be the most crucial box they check this offseason. Thuney certainly would help. The Bengals gave up 48 sacks in 2020, sixth-most in the league, with Burrow sacked 32 times before suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 11. The Bengals have the financial room, as well, as they have just shy of $41 million in cap space, per OverTheCap.com.

New York Jets

The Jets have plenty of needs — running back, receiver, cornerback, offensive line, etc. — with head coach Robert Saleh entering his first year in New York. Thuney would be an easy plug-and-play starter who could give the Jets a dominant left side with second-year offensive tackle Mekhi Becton. Oh yeah, and while the Jets might not know what they’re doing with the No. 2 overall pick and/or QB Sam Darnold, they’re attractive to free agents since they have the second-most cap space ($67 million) in the NFL.

New York Giants

Giants head coach Joe Judge is very familiar with Thuney thanks to the Patriots connection, and New York needs some help on the interior. Left guards Will Hernandez and Shane Lemieux combined to allow 50 total pressures in 2020, per Pro Football Focus, and each had run-blocking grades below 60.0. With quarterback Daniel Jones still on his rookie contract and a promising young running back in Saquon Barkley, it’d be wise to upgrade up front. The Giants would have to maneuver some things, however, as they’re projected $11 million over the cap.

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins were successful in bringing in one ex-Patriot lineman, Ted Karras, during free agency last offseason. And with Karras back on the open market, they could do the same this time around with Thuney. After all, head coach Brian Flores, like Judge, is more than familiar with the versatile lineman than most coaches. The Dolphins have the cap space ($22 million) and the need after Miami guards allowed 37 total pressures in 2020, per Pro Football Focus.

Denver Broncos

Priority No. 1 for the Broncos this offseason should be figuring out their quarterback situation with Drew Lock, but it wouldn’t be a major surprise to see Denver in the running for help on the interior line. Denver is seventh in the league in terms of cap space, possessing more than $30 million, per OverTheCap.com. If the Broncos want to give Lock another shot, perhaps allowing him more time to develop, bringing in the best lineman available would be a way to help.

