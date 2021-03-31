Charlie Coyle Won’t Share Secrets Which Helped On Nasty Shootout Goal

NESN Logo Sign In

Charlie Coyle teamed up with winger David Pastrnak to propel the Boston Bruins to a thrilling 5-4 victory over the New Jersey Devils after each finished on a head-scratching shootout goal.

Coyle got it started as he was the first Bruins attempt and made Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood look downright silly. Coyle, skating from right to left, faked like he was going with a backhand only to pull it back with Blackwood already on his knees, and finished by sliding a forehand past the out-stretched pad. (You can watch it here.)

You could see his Bruins teammates on the bench look over their shoulders almost to say “Woah” during the NESN broadcast. They were impressed, as was anyone watching.

Coyle, though, didn’t want to dive too deep into said goal. The 29-year-old centerman clearly wants to keep his cards close to his chest just incase anything similar arises down the line.

“I really don’t want to say on that one,” Coyle responded with a smirk when asked what he saw from Blackwood which made him do that specific combination. “… It depends, it really depends. Sometimes it’s spur of the moment, sometimes you have something in mind. It’s a shootout so it varies. That’s all I can give you.”

Fair enough.

The Bruins improved to 18-9-5 on the season and will return to the ice at TD Garden on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

