Check Out Charlie Coyle, David Pastrnak’s Shootout Goals Vs. Devils

The Boston Bruins completed a 5-4 comeback victory over the New Jersey Devils thanks to two gorgeous shootout goals by Charlie Coyle and David Pastrnak.

Matt Grzelcyk sent the game into overtime with a game-tying goal late in the contest at TD Garden before Coyle and Pastrnak sealed the deal.

Coyle was first, and dangled the puck around Devils netminder Mackenzie Blackwood to give the Bruins an early lead in the shootout.

After Kyle Palmieri missed New Jersey’s second shot of the shootout, Pastrnak finished things off by sneaking one through Blackwood’s five hole.

Take a look: