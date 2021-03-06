Charlie Coyle Explains Reason For Brief Stay On COVID-19 List

NESN Logo Sign In

Some bad luck forced Charlie Coyle out of Wednesday’s Boston Bruins game.

After taking part in morning skate, Coyle surprisingly ended up on the NHL’s COVID-19 list ahead of the B’s eventual shootout loss to the Washington Capitals.

He was removed from the list Friday though, and took part in the win that day against Washington.

Turns out, it was a false positive that kept Coyle from playing Wednesday.

“For some reason I tested positive, I don’t really know how (the rapid test) works,” Coyle said after Saturday’s practice. “Got a negative back later that night, then had to get two more negatives to come back. So that’s the way the league does it, it’s unfortunate that I missed the game, but it could’ve been worse, could’ve been 10 days. So I’m glad it’s over with, put it behind us and move on.”

Considering he hadn’t been doing anything outside of practicing and playing games, Coyle at first was stumped as to how he could’ve contracted the virus.

“You start thinking about everything you’ve done the last couple days and start questioning everything,” Coyle said. “But I wasn’t doing anything so it was kind of hard to believe I would be the only one to have it. So I kind of knew in my mind I was going to be OK, there was no symptoms or anything.

“But just being away from the rink for two days — you can’t go on the ice, I wanted to be ready for last night’s game, so just doing workouts at home by yourself. I’m at my apartment complex and I can’t even go in the gym there and do anything, so I’m doing bodyweight stuff in my house and just trying to get ready, stay in shape so I can possibly play on Friday night. It worked out, I felt decent actually, but it could’ve been a lot worse, so I’m glad we got it over with.”

So, for now things appear all clear for Coyle, who will once again center the third line when the Bruins face the New Jersey Devils on Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images