The Boston Bruins will be even more shorthanded than originally planned Wednesday night.

Boston announced center Charlie Coyle will not play in the Bruins’ game against the Washington Capitals at TD Garden due to COVID-19 protocols.

Charlie Coyle will not play in tonight's game (COVID-19 protocols). #NHLBruins — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 3, 2021

Of course, this doesn’t necessarily mean Coyle has contracted the virus.

Coyle has been a bright spot for the Bruins this season with five goals, three assists and eight points in 19 games.