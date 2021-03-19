Charlie McAvoy’s Solid Play Against Sabres Continues In Bruins’ Big Win

NESN Logo Sign In

Charlie McAvoy has thrived against the Buffalo Sabres throughout his career.

McAvoy entered Thursday night’s matchup with a plus six rating and four assists, along with a goal against the Sabres’ throughout his career so far.

Although he was unable to etch his name in the scorebook, he registered a plus one rating across 23:07 minutes of action as the B’s took down the Sabres, 4-1.

For more on his game and overall play against the Sabres, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images