Chase Winovich Increasingly Obsessed With New Hampshire: ‘God Tier’

Chase Winovich: big New Hampshire guy.
(And, apparently, a part-time resident.)
Enamored with the Granite State’s enviable blend of mountains, lakes and oceanfront, Winovich hasn’t stopped tweeting about New Hampshire since the end of the New England Patriots season. In particular, the Patriots linebacker, who grew up in Pennsylvania, has developed a fondness for Portsmouth, perhaps New Hampshire’s most vibrant, diverse community.
Winovich on Tuesday morning sent his latest pro-N.H. tweet, and it was a doozy.
Take a look:
Ok this is real talk… New Hampshire has everything. One moment you’re on a mountain, 30 minutes later you can be surfing, and in the same day you can be walking on the beach with someone else’s pet goats. God Tier State!!!
Winovich’s New Hampshire bender recently culminated in his renting of a Portsmouth home for two months.
Here’s how we got to this point:
Whether Portsmouth remains a convenient offseason home for Winovich remains to be seen.
The Michigan product followed up his impressive rookie season with an encouraging sophomore campaign, albeit one that saw the talented edge rusher lose playing time.
While the decrease in snaps largely can be attributed to Winovich’s struggles in stopping the run, his behavior inside the locker room also might have had something to do with it. A report after the season indicated Winovich’s “mouth” was a cause of concern for the Patriots.
That said, Winovich’s love for New Hampshire might be strong enough to keep him returning for years to come, regardless of which NFL Team he plays for.