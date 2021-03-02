Chase Winovich Increasingly Obsessed With New Hampshire: ‘God Tier’

Ok this is real talk… New Hampshire has everything. One moment you’re on a mountain, 30 minutes later you can be surfing, and in the same day you can be walking on the beach with someone else’s pet goats. God Tier State!!!

Ok this is real talk… New Hampshire has everything. One moment you’re on a mountain, 30 minutes later you can be surfing, and in the same day you can be walking on the beach with someone else’s pet goats. God Tier State!!! — Chase Winovich (@Wino) March 2, 2021

Winovich’s New Hampshire bender recently culminated in his renting of a Portsmouth home for two months.

Here’s how we got to this point:

New Hampshire is so cool 😎 — Chase Winovich (@Wino) January 13, 2021

Portsmouth is randomly the coolest city in the world — Chase Winovich (@Wino) January 13, 2021

I’m moving my off-season operations to Portsmouth it’s so sick here — Chase Winovich (@Wino) January 14, 2021

It’s so sick — Chase Winovich (@Wino) January 14, 2021

If I had infinite money I would buy every Target stock in the world. I would also buy a mansion in New Hampshire — Chase Winovich (@Wino) February 1, 2021

Ok so I will live in Maine for 60 days but I will get 99 Strength in New Hampshire 💪🏻@MaxwayP — Chase Winovich (@Wino) February 10, 2021

Is there anybody that would be willing to rent me a house in the Portsmouth area (preferably near the beach) for a very pretty penny and a lifetime of gratitude? — Chase Winovich (@Wino) February 16, 2021

I changed my Twitter bio’s location to Portsmouth. I will find a place to rent. Speak it into existence 🤞🏻🤞🏻🤞🏻 — Chase Winovich (@Wino) February 16, 2021

Portsmouth, New Hampshire. This town is special. It’s not just the place, it’s the people, it’s energy. America (and the world at that) needs peace, but more importantly it needs people to communicate the ideas and tools necessaryhttps://t.co/McPrcGC2eY — Chase Winovich (@Wino) February 18, 2021

New Hampshire we’ll see you this weekend!!! LET’S GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO — Chase Winovich (@Wino) February 19, 2021

Whether Portsmouth remains a convenient offseason home for Winovich remains to be seen.

The Michigan product followed up his impressive rookie season with an encouraging sophomore campaign, albeit one that saw the talented edge rusher lose playing time.

While the decrease in snaps largely can be attributed to Winovich’s struggles in stopping the run, his behavior inside the locker room also might have had something to do with it. A report after the season indicated Winovich’s “mouth” was a cause of concern for the Patriots.

That said, Winovich’s love for New Hampshire might be strong enough to keep him returning for years to come, regardless of which NFL Team he plays for.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images