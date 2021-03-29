Check Out These Angles Of MacKenzie Blackwood’s Crazy Save Vs. Bruins

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins nearly things up late in Sunday’s game against the Devils at TD Garden, but MacKenzie Blackwood saved the day for New Jersey.

Devils winger Jesper Bratt nearly knocked in the game-tying goal with 8.4 seconds on the clock off a Nick Ritchie ricochet, but Blackwood stuck out his blocker just in time to prevent the puck from completely crossing the goal line and save the Devils’ lead.

Here’s a look at just how close it was, via NBC Sports:

Wow.

After a lengthy review, officials deemed it no goal.

The B’s wound up losing 1-0, but it was an incredible late effort nonethelss.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images