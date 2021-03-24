Check Out Videos, Photos From Patriots’ Latest Player-Led Workout

NESN Logo Sign In

New England Patriots quarterbacks and pass-catchers are putting in work out on the West Coast.

Jarrett Stidham, who organized this series of workouts in California, was joined Monday by tight ends Hunter Henry, Devin Asiasi and Matt LaCosse as well as wide receivers Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers and Kristian Wilkerson for a training session. The group on Tuesday saw a trio of new arrivals: quarterback Cam Newton and wideouts N’Keal Harry and Isaiah Zuber.

Stidham on Tuesday shared a few clips from the latest workout, while Bourne posted a bunch of photos to Instagram.

These Patriots offensive players are spending time together off the practice field as well. Stidham on Monday hosted a pizza party and, as evidenced by an Instagram post he shared, the group went paintballing Tuesday.

A significant lack of practice and player congregation ahead of the 2020 season did not do New England any favors. Patriots players now are seemingly making up for lost time as they gear up for a 2021 campaign in which we could see a bounce-back season from Bill Belichick’s team.

