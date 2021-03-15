Chivas Vs. America Live Stream: Watch Liga MX Game Online, On TV

NESN Logo Sign In

Will Chivas or America win the biggest soccer game of the weekend?

The teams will face off Sunday at Estadio Akron in a Liga MX Clausura Round 11 game known simply as “El Super Clasico.” Mexican soccer’s biggest rivalry will be on display, as Chivas, seeks the crucial three points they need to climb form ninth in the standings, while America will vie for the same haul, which might move them into first place.

Chivas beat America twice in the 2020 Liga MX Apertura playoffs, avenging its loss in the regular season. Will that streak continue?

Here’s when and how to watch Chivas-America in the United States:

When: Sunday, March 14, at 10 p.m. ET

TV: Telemundo | UNIVERSO

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images