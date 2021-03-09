Chris Simms Details ‘Obvious’ Path For Patriots To Land Jimmy Garoppolo

NESN Logo Sign In

Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly is the Patriots’ preference at quarterback this offseason, but how likely is it that Tom Brady’s former backup returns to New England?

Maybe more likely than you think, if you ask Chris Simms.

It only would make sense for the 49ers to cut ties with Garoppolo this offseason if they believed they had a real shot at upgrading under center. Simms thinks that upgrade could come in the form of Sam Darnold, whose days in the Meadowlands might be numbered if the New York Jets are targeting a signal-caller with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

And if the Niners make a move for Darnold, the door theoretically could be opened for the Patriots to pursue Garoppolo.

“…What I’m thinking’s gonna happen, that the Jets are looking at Zach Wilson and (New York offensive coordinator) Mike LaFleur’s going, ‘Wait, my brother, Matt LaFleur, is in Green Bay and he’s got Aaron Rodgers and wait, the guy that might be here at No. 2 — and I expect to be at No. 2 — he plays just like Aaron Rodgers. Oh yeah, I’m going to run the same offense my brother runs up in Green Bay,'” Simms said Monday on NBC Sports.

“So I would think that that would leave Sam Darnold on the table. In my heart of hearts or anything, I could see that happening. Now Darnold — just like we saw with the Lions-Rams inside deal, coaches and people that move from one place to the other — that that conversation happens and he goes there (San Francisco). Now, New England and the 49ers also have history together. (Kyle) Shanahan and (Bill) Belichick, we know there’s a respect thing there. It’s been widely documented. So I think when you connect the dots right there — it’s almost like too obvious not to think it’s going to happen, honestly.”

Patriots fans shouldn’t get their hopes up too high for this hypothetical to come to fruition, as quite a few things would need to go to New England’s way. That said, Jets general manager Joe Douglas recently indicated New York will answer calls from teams asking about Darnold, so the franchise might not be very committed to the No. 3 overall pick from 2018.

So buckle up. We could be in store for a hectic couple months.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images