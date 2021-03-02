Clippers Vs. Celtics Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online, On TV

NESN Logo Sign In

A handful of 2021 All-Stars will be on display Tuesday night at TD Garden.

Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and the Clippers are set to visit Jayson Tatum and the Celtics. First-time All-Star Jaylen Brown is questionable for the matchup as he deals with left knee soreness.

This will mark the second meeting of the season between Boston and Los Angeles. The Celtics toughed out a 119-115 win at Staples Center in early February.

Here is how to watch Tuesday night’s Clippers-Celtics game online and on TV:

When: Tuesday, March 2 at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | TNT

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images