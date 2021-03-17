Cody Davis’ Son Announces Patriots Special Teamer’s New Two-Year Deal

NESN Logo Sign In

Cody Davis has re-signed with the New England Patriots, according to an especially plugged-in reporter.

Davis’ young son, Kane, announced the standout special teamer’s new two-year contract Wednesday in a video posted on his dad’s Twitter account.

Re-signing the father of this “NFL Family Insider” is a big win for the Patriots’ kicking game. Joining New England last offseason after stints with the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars, the 31-year-old Davis teamed up with Matthew Slater and Justin Bethel to form one of the NFL’s most formidable special teams trios.

“We have three of the best cover guys you can find in the NFL with Slate, Cody and Just,” Patriots safety Devin McCourty said in December. “They’re tough to block, whether it’s punt team, kickoff.”

Davis’ nine special teams tackles (including four solos) ranked second on the team behind Bethel’s 14. He also replaced Nate Ebner as the personal protector on New England’s punt unit and blocked a field goal that McCourty returned for a touchdown in Week 13.

Davis played 256 special teams snaps last season, third-most behind Bethel and Slater. He’s seen sporadic action at his listed position of safety over his eight-year career, but his only defensive snap in 2020 came on a fake punt.

The Patriots, who ranked first in the NFL in both Rick Gosselin’s annual special teams rankings and Football Outsiders’ special teams DVOA, also re-signed Bethel last week. The 35-year-old Slater has yet to announce whether he plans to return for a 14th pro season.

Davis is the fifth internal free agent to re-sign with New England, joining Bethel, quarterback Cam Newton, defensive end Deatrich Wise and defensive tackle Carl Davis.

