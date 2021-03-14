Could Re-Signing Cam Newton Help Entice This Receiver To Join Patriots?

NESN Logo Sign In

Cam Newton, you may have heard, has re-signed with the New England Patriots.

The 31-year-old quarterback confirmed he would be “running it back” with New England on Instagram. His team-friendly contract is practically a one-year, $5 million deal which offers Newton incentives that could ultimately earn him up to $14 million. They include, among other things, postseason appearance, Pro Bowl or All-Pro nods and even an incentive if he leads the Patriots to the Super Bowl.

Essentially, Patriots fans would be thrilled to have to pay Newton $14 million because it depicts he had a very, very good season.

Anyway, one would expect Newton re-signing with the Patriots will help the team entice offensive weapons to join him. After all, Newton’s name still holds some weight in the NFL, and players likely want to play with him more than, say, Jarrett Stidham.

Could former teammate and soon-to-be free-agent receiver Curtis Samuel be among them?