Dale Earnhardt Jr. Takes Epic Replica For Spin Around Charlotte Oval

Ready for the best thing you’ll see all day, NASCAR fans?
Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently completed the restoration of an old Chevrolet Nova that now resembles the iconic No. 8 Goodwrench Chevy Lumina his father, Dale Earnhardt Sr., once drove in the Cup Series. Earnhardt, who has been working on the project since 2019, took the ride for a spin Monday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Check out the sights and sounds, which should make NASCAR diehards feel some sort of way:
And here’s a side-by-side comparison:
Yeah, Junior did a great job.
Earnhardt plans to use the replica the pace car before the May 8 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway. We can’t wait.