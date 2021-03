NESN Logo Sign In

Dan Vladar stepped up once again Saturday.

The young Boston Bruins netminder was announced as the team’s starter shortly before Saturday’s matinee matchup with the Buffalo Sabres and made the most of his opportunity.

Vladar stopped 25 of the 27 Sabres shots he faced on the day en route to his second career win in as many starts as Boston came back late to take down the Sabres, 3-2.

To see his finest stop of the day, check out the “Save of the Game” video above, presented by TD Bank.