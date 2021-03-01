Danica Patrick Shares Photos From ‘Egyptian Initiation’ Vacation

NESN Logo Sign In

The photos that Danica Patrick shared from her recent Egypt trip might leave you suffering from a case of FOMO.

The former NASCAR driver used her Instagram on Sunday night to share a ton of photos from what looked like an eventful trip to Egypt. Patrick checked out the Great Pyramids, posed with the Great Sphinx of Giza and even got yelled at by a camel.

Take a look:

It was a long and amazing journey for two weeks and it ended yesterday morning with the great pyramid and the Sphinx … during a full moon of course.

Everything is right on time. ☺️🙌🏼

Between visiting tropical paradises, hitting the slopes and taking Egypt by storm, Patrick clearly is enjoying life without Aaron Rodgers.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images