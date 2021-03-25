Why Brad Stevens Was Glad Daniel Theis Took Final Shot In Celtics-Bucks

NESN Logo Sign In

Daniel Theis isn’t exactly what you would call a sharpshooting big man.

That was nary a concern for Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens on Wednesday night.

Trailing the Milwaukee Bucks 121-119 with just a couple ticks on the clock, the Celtics executed an inbounds play on the baseline for the final shot of regulation. Darting to the corner was Theis, who received the feed from Marcus Smart. Credit where it’s due, Theis got a good look and put a respectable shot up, but it hit the rim and clanked out, giving the Celtics a loss.

C'mon, basketball gods, this should have gone in… pic.twitter.com/BzGU66layE — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 25, 2021

Theis’ perimeter shot — like other Celtics big men before him — has improved since he’s arrived in Boston. But, frankly, he probably had no business taking such a shot.

However, that play actually went off exactly how Stevens hoped.

“Clearly when you go back and see those plays at the end, (Brook) Lopez is playing off Theis and just protecting any cut to the rim,” Stevens said after the game. “So, Theis was the best option there and got a great look and you know he stepped in and shot with good authority. Back rimmed it. Looked good. I think if we would have played better earlier, maybe we’d be in better position but guys hung together and competed.”

Indeed, the Celtics lagged behind much of the game, leaving them with no choice but to mount a comeback.

With the miss from Theis, Boston holds on to eighth place in the Eastern Conference by just half a game with the trade deadline set for Thursday.

