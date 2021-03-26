Daniel Theis Pens Goodbye To Celtics Fans After Trade To Bulls

NESN Logo Sign In

Daniel Theis arrived in Boston in 2017 as a relative unknown.

He ultimately blossomed into a legitimate starting center with the Celtics who can do a little bit of everything.

Theis, along with Javonte Green, on Thursday was traded to the Chicago Bulls in a three-team deal that sent Moe Wagner and Luke Kornet to Boston. It was an apparent salary dump move by the Celtics, and one that might’ve unfolded differently if Theis wasn’t a pending free agent.

But upon the trades going official Friday morning, the German big man penned a message to Celtics fans.

“Over the last 4 years Boston became home for me and my family!” Theis wrote. “I’m grateful for all wins, losses and moments but most important for people I met and friends I found for life ! Boston will always have a place in my heart and I will never forget my time as a Celtic !”

The 28-year-old will finish his Celtics career having appeared in 236 games (106 as a starter), averaging 7.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.9 blocks per contest.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images