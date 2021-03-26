Danny Ainge Makes Admission About Decision To Trade Daniel Theis

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics didn’t need to trade Daniel Theis.

They did anyway. And perhaps if he was under contract beyond this season, he still would be around.

The C’s on Thursday moved Theis and Javonte Green to the Chicago Bulls in a three-team deal that landed Boston Mo Wagner and Luke Kornet. Whether Danny Ainge wants to admit it or not, it was a cap-dump move to keep the Celtics under the luxury tax.

But the possibility existed that Theis, arguably the Celtics’ most efficient center, walked this offseason for nothing since he was a pending free agent.

Ainge did concede that played a role in the decision to move the German big man.