Danny Ainge Confirms Celtics Might Explore Buyout Market

Danny Ainge isn’t committing to swinging a huge move on the buyout market, but he also isn’t closing the door on it.

With the trade deadline now behind the Boston Celtics, it has been speculated that they might waive a player and explore the buyout market.

The C’s president of basketball operations was mum on that matter Friday.

“We never know (if we’ll be active players on the buyout market), but we will explore that. For sure,” Ainge said.

Generally speaking, you’ll get players well past their prime that just got out of bad contracts floating around. This year, it is expected that LaMarcus Aldridge and Andre Drummond will be available, and potentially Otto Porter. All three make sense for the Celtics.

In the past, though, Ainge has not typically swung for the fences. Most recently, he added Greg Monroe back in 2018, after the veteran big man was bought out by the Phoenix Suns. Monroe was serviceable enough in the regular season but was seldom used in the playoffs.

