The Boston Celtics could be getting two players back in the near future.

President of basketball operations Danny Ainge revealed just when Tristan Thompson and Romeo Langford could return to action. The teammates are in the NBA’s health and safety protocol.

Appearing on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher & Rich” on Friday morning, Ainge said he was hopeful to get the duo back next week.

“Romeo’s caught a couple of tough breaks,” Ainge said, “with the surgery on his right hand and he was back, he was working extremely hard this year. And he was back ready to go. Now he’s in the protocol. We’re hopeful that he’ll be back some time next week.”

Langford has yet to play this season due to offseason wrist surgery before heading into COVID protocol.

While he didn’t specify exactly when next week, they’ll certainly be welcomed back with games against the New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets and Charlotte Hornets.

