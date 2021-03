NESN Logo Sign In

David Krejci is pretty elite, but you probably already knew that.

The Bruins forward proved that point Thursday night against the Buffalo Sabres when he earned his 700th career point with Boston on Jake DeBrusk’s second-period goal.

Krejci now is eighth overall on the Bruins’ all-time points list. He’s currently behind Wayne Cashman, who had 793.

This is Krejci’s 15th season with the Bruins.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images