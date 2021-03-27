NESN Logo Sign In

David Krejci has been on a roll lately.

Krejci entered the Boston Bruins’ matinee clash with the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday with a goal and five assists across his previous six games. He kept the good times rolling in the squad’s comeback victory.

The Bruins center assisted on Craig Smith’s late third period game-winner and extended his point streak to three straight games.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images