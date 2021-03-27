David Krejci Maintains Red-Hot Offensive Streak In Bruins’ Huge Comeback

The 34-year-old is rolling right now

by and

David Krejci has been on a roll lately.

Krejci entered the Boston Bruins’ matinee clash with the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday with a goal and five assists across his previous six games. He kept the good times rolling in the squad’s comeback victory.

The Bruins center assisted on Craig Smith’s late third period game-winner and extended his point streak to three straight games.

For more on his recent stretch, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

More NHL:

Bruins Notes: Second Line Rewarded For Dominant Showing Vs. Sabres

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images

Picked For You

Related