David Pastrnak has been on a roll offensively lately.

The 24-year-old right-winger continued his hot streak as the Boston Bruins took down the Washington Capitals on Friday night, 5-1.

Pastrnak extended his point streak to four games in the Bruins win. Over the last four games, Pastrnak has notched one goal along with five assists.

