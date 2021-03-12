David Pastrnak’s Red-Hot Streak Continues As Bruins Smother Rangers

NESN Logo Sign In

David Pastrnak is red-hot.

The Boston Bruins right winger entered Thursday night’s clash against the New York Rangers with an impressive six goals and seven assists over his last 10 games and continued to shine in the Bruins’ big 4-0 win.

Pastrnak lit the lamp for the 12th time this season early on in the first period to give Boston a quick lead. The Bruins wouldn’t look back after that as they got themselves back in the win column.

For more on his goal and recent play overall, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images