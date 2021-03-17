Davon Godchaux Shares Instagram After Leaving Dolphins For Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

The 2020 campaign effectively was a lost season for defensive tackle Davon Godchaux.

The 26-year-old now will have the opportunity to bounce back in Foxboro.

Given the Patriots went on to make a flurry of other moves, it is almost easy to forget New England reportedly agreed to a deal with Godchaux not long into the opening of the NFL’s legal tampering period. After playing the first four seasons of his career with the Miami Dolphins, Godchaux reportedly is set to join the Patriots on a two-year contract worth up to $16 million

Godchaux on Tuesday bid farewell to Miami while also expressing excitement about taking his talents to New England.

“Thank you to the Miami Dolphins for taking a chance, and instilling faith in a young kid from Plaquemine, Louisiana,” Godchaux wrote as a caption for his latest Instagram post. “Thank you for always being FIRST CLASS. Special thanks to Stephen Ross, Chris Grier, Mike Tannenbaum, Adam Gase, Brian Flores, and the whole Dolphins staff for allowing me to thrive on and off the field.

“With that said, I am beyond excited to be joining the historic, and champion driven New England Patriots! I’m looking forward to working with teammates and coaches on our quest for a Great season! LFG!!!”

Godchaux addressed a fairly significant need for the Patriots, whose front-seven depth was below-average last season. The 2017 fifth-round pick ultimately could have a major role in his first season with New England, especially considering the futures of Lawrence Guy and Adam Butler — both unrestricted free agents — are uncertain as of Wednesday morning.

The signing of Godchaux, as well as all of the other transactions the Patriots executed over the past few days, can be made official Wednesday, which marks the first day of the new league year.

