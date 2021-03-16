NESN Logo Sign In

DeAndre Hopkins continues to be petty when it comes to his former team, the Houston Texans, but it’s nevertheless hilarious.

The Texans you may recall, traded the three-time All-Pro receiver to the Arizona Cardinals last offseason. That trade was conducted with Bill O’Brien still serving as head coach and general manager, something that has since changed.

Essentially, it was the unofficial start to everything going down hill in Houston. Since then, O’Brien has been fired while franchise cornerstone J.J. Watt has joined Hopkins in Arizona and quarterback Deshaun Watson continues to seek a trade out of Houston.

Well, Hopkins made sure to depict just how the last year has went for him, on the anniversary of his trade to Arizona.

Check it out: