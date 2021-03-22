Deion Branch Has (Really) High Hopes For New Patriots Tight End Duo

NESN Logo Sign In

For many reasons, some of them disturbing, the Rob Gronkowski-Aaron Hernandez Patriots tight end tandem of the early 2010s never fulfilled its enormous potential. And, until last week, New England never had made a concerted effort toward recreating the matchup nightmares that Gronkowski and Hernandez presented opponents.

Well, according to Deion Branch, the Patriots might have an even better duo in Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith.

Here’s what Branch, who played with both Gronkowski and Hernandez, recently told the Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian:

“In that offense, the tight ends are vital, especially with what Josh (McDaniels) wants to do,” Branch was quoted as saying. “It was the same with Charlie (Weis) back in his days, and Billy (O’Brien), and they landed some really good guys. With Aaron and Gronk, every defender was at a disadvantage trying to cover them, so I do like what they did.

” … You’re going to see the Patriots go back to that two tight end set, especially with Smith and Henry. This is going to be crazy … and it may be a little better. And I know it’s kind of crazy to say that.”

Those are some high expectations.

No matter what Henry and Smith do next season, they almost surely will be an improvement upon what the Patriots got from their tight ends the last two seasons.

