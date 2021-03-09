Derek Carr Reacts To Raiders Trading Trent Brown To Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

Trent Brown ultimately was not a stalwart on the offensive line for Derek Carr and the Raiders.

After signing a four-year, $66 million deal with Las Vegas ahead of the 2019 season, Brown only played in 16 of 32 games over the course of the ensuing campaigns. The Raiders on Tuesday decided to cut bait with Brown, reportedly trading him to the Patriots as part of a draft pick swap.

Despite not living up to expectations with the Silver and Black, Brown still has a fan in Carr, who dropped a comment on one of the Instagram posts the veteran tackle delivered after rejoining New England.

“Appreciate you bro!” Carr wrote.

Brown now returns to the team with whom he posted his best professional season to date. The Patriots still have quite a bit of work to do in order to fix their broken offense, but offensive line is shaping up to be a strong suit for New England in 2021.

