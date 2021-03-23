NESN Logo Sign In

Deshaun Watson currently has 14 civil lawsuits filed against him that accuse him of sexual assault.

According to his attorney, though, there’s proof that questions the validity of the allegations made against the Houston Texans quarterback.

Watson’s lawyer, Rusty Hardin, on Tuesday released a statement claiming his team has “strong evidence” revealing that one of the lawsuits is false, thus calling “into question the legitimacy of the other cases as well.”

“Any allegation that Deshaun forced a woman to commit a sexual act is completely false,” Hardin added, per ESPN.

The lawyer representing those with claims against Watson said Friday that up to 22 women, most of whom are massage therapists, similarly accused the quarterback of inappropriate behavior after he sought them out for their services via Instagram. Since the original allegation, Watson’s camp has been on the defense that the accusations are a ploy for a payday.

The NFL is investigating these claims against Watson, so we’ll see how it impacts his trade value while he simultaneously looks to force his way out of Houston.

Thumbnail photo via Quinn Harris/USA TODAY Sports Images