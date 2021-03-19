NESN Logo Sign In

More allegations of sexual assault against Deshaun Watson have emerged.

A lot more, apparently.

Last week, the disgraced quarterback’s biggest issue was trying to force a trade from the Houston Texans, but that was before two women came forward with a civil lawsuit against him. And as of Friday, the number of accusations were up to 22 women total, with 12 civil suits either already filed or in the works.

“We are now representing 12 women,” Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing Watson’s accusers, said Friday.

“And we will file the remaining cases, the additional five cases in due course as we do our due diligence. You should also know that we’ve also spoken to more than 10 additional women. So more than 22 women that we’ve spoken to who have reported conduct similar to that laid out in our public filings.”

Per Buzbee, and confirmed by other media outlets, the accusations predominantly come from massage therapists or spa employees whom Watson reached out to seeking a massage. Similarly, their complaints all allege that the 25-year-old was inappropriate and aggressive in his requests for oral sex.

In his press conference, Buzbee said none of the women know each other, including those whose claims are still being vetted, and come from diverse backgrounds.

The Houston Police Department is investigating the matter according to Buzbee, as is the NFL. Per Buzbee, at least one of the women was referred to Watson by the Texans organization.

But Watson’s camp is still adamant that the allegations are slander.

“Sexual assault is real. Victims should be heard, offenders prosecuted,” David Mulugheta, Watson’s agent, Tweeted on Friday. “Individuals fabricate stories in pursuit of financial gain often. Their victims should be heard, and those offenders also prosecuted. I simply hope we keep this same energy with the truth.”

Given the timing of the situation, with Watson eager to be traded from a team that wants to keep him, speculation has been raised about these accusations being about money, or sabotaging Watson’s trade value. Questions also were raised about the fact that Buzbee lives in the same neighborhood as Texans owner Cal McNair.

“I need to dispel some silly rumors,” Buzbee said. “Yes, I live on River Oaks Boulevard, and I live near the McNair family. I don’t know the McNair family. I wouldn’t recognize Cal or Howe or whatever his name is. If I saw him on the street. This case has nothing to do with the Texans, has nothing to do with free agency, the timing, I don’t know anything about that silliness and I frankly don’t care about it. The Texans are not a team that I follow.”

We’ll see how the saga continues, and if any more women step forward.

Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images